Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport April 17 – 30, 2023.

This story will continue to be updated as we are notified of additional events and changes.

Monday, April 17

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
  • Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 6 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Newport In Bloom

Tuesday, April 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Delicious at 4:30 pm, The Menu at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Newport In Bloom

Wednesday, April 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, April 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, April 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Menu at 3:30 pm, The Irish Pub with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Blockhead from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Aquidneck Growers Market

Saturday, April 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Breaking Bread at 1:30 pm, Silent Film Food Shorts with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 4:30 pm, 100 Foot Journey at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, April 23

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 1 pm

 City & Government

Newport Live

Monday, April 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, April 25

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Paint at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, April 26

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Paint at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, April 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Paint at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, April 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner and Steve Donovan at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, April 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Hyper Drive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, April 30

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin Lynn Hathaway and Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm

 City & Government

