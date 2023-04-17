Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport April 17 – 30, 2023.
This story will continue to be updated as we are notified of additional events and changes.
Monday, April 17
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 10 am to 5 pm: National Mustang Day Discount at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 5 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Half-Priced Wine Nights at Stoneacre Brasserie
- 5:30 pm: Fisheries and Climate Change Earth Week Lecture
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 6 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tuesday, April 18
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Delicious at 4:30 pm, The Menu at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, April 19
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 10:30 am: April Homeschool Family Guided Tour at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm: Mix & Mingle w/ Wicked Good Networking in Newport RI at Irish American Club
- 5 pm: Screening of ‘Beyond Zero’ at Salve Regina University
- 5:30 pm: Exhibiting Artist Talk: Elizabeth Duffy at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: Virtual Newport Lecture Series with Dr. Brian Chao
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 4:30 pm, Bottle Shock at 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Blithe Spirit at 11 am
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
Thursday, April 20
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Rock & Roll Sushi at Stoneacre Garden
- 6 pm to 7 pm: The Gilded Years: The First Information Age at The Breakers
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Doctoring Words at Mount Hope Farm
- 6 pm to 8 pm: The Cocktail Club: Vodka: Corn or Wheat? You decide! at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm: Hess Collection Wine Dinner at Midtown Oyster Bar
- 7 pm: STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at Casino Theatre
Entertainment
- Casino Theatre: STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy at 3:30 pm, Chef with Los Duderinos & La Costa Food Truck at 6:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 7 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm
Friday, April 21
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 10 am to 4 pm: Volunteer to prep for ERICD Seedling Sale at Greenvale Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: A Hard Rain’s A – Gonna Fall Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 5:30 pm: Comedy for Conservation at Greenvale Vineyards
- 6 pm: Daffodil Days Spring Fling at the Audrain Automotive Museum
- 6:30 pm: Rogers High School PTO’s Bingo Night at vasco de gama
- 7 pm: Ryan Lee Crosby Band play at the CFP Hall, Portsmouth RI
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Thomas Mesa and Ilya Yakushev at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Menu at 3:30 pm, The Irish Pub with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Blockhead from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 22
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 12 pm: Earth Day Seedling Sale at Greenvale Vineyards
- 9:30 am: King Park Earth Day Clean Up
- 10 am: Earth Day Tree Planting and Mulching at Morton Park
- 10 am: Rain Barrel Take & Make Workshop at Middletown Public Works
- 10 am to 4 pm: Newport Harbor Island Resort Job Fair
- 3 pm: 2nd Annual Banded Together to Fight Cancer at Portsmouth Potugues American Citizens Club
- 4 pm: Book Signing: Don Winslow – CITY OF DREAMS at Charter Books
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Earth Week Extravaganza with Bill Harley at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm: Reggae Night on the Coastal Queen
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Earth Day Concert at St. George’s School Chapel
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Breaking Bread at 1:30 pm, Silent Film Food Shorts with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 4:30 pm, 100 Foot Journey at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Town Council at 9 am
Sunday, April 23
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8 am: Driving Miss Daffodil and Cars & Coffee at Easton’s Beach
- 9 am: Plog Tiverton at Fogland Beach
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11 am: Newport Knockout Tournament at Rogers High School
- 2 pm: Art Show at Rejects Beer Co.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 1 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Monday, April 24
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 11 am to 5 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Half-Priced Wine Nights at Stoneacre Brasserie
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Tuesday, April 25
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 12 pm: Sustainability Tours for Earth Week! April 25 & 26, 2023 Reserve Your Spot at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: Artist-in-Residence Talk: Emma Welty at Newport Art Museum
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Paint at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Wednesday, April 26
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Paint at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm
Thursday, April 27
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am: Free Tree Walk: Birding in Miantonomi
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm: “The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World” at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Amaro: Aperol vs Campari at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm: Plog & Chug at Fastnet Pub
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Paint at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
Friday, April 28
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 5:30 pm: FOR MIKE at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 7 pm: Award-Winning Celtic Folk Musicians to Perform April 28th to Support Veterans and Gold Star Families at Casino Theatre
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner and Steve Donovan at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 29
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am: Morning of Fun at The Pennfield School
- 11 am to 4 pm: April FREE for ALL Saturday at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am: Easton Burial Ground Open House
- 11 am: Spring Migration Celebration: Bird Box Bonanza at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11:30 am to 5 pm: 20th Annual SpringFest at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm: Newport Beer Festival 2023 at Fort Adams State Park
- 6 pm: Divas of Pop on Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm: The Taming of Hamlet at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Hyper Drive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 30
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11:30 am to 5 pm: 20th Annual SpringFest at Newport Vineyards
- 2:30 pm: Remembrance Vigil at Thriving Tree Coffee House
- 7 pm: Imogen at Jamestown Arts Center
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin Lynn Hathaway and Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled yet, check back for updates.
