Local organizations are gearing up for the fourth annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW). This year’s series of public events will run from April 22- 29. The program is in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities held each year on April 22.

Last month, representatives from Town committees, non-profits, schools, galleries, and local businesses attended a virtual kick-off meeting to share ideas for environmentally-themed programs. Preliminary plans include film screenings, ‘free-cycle’ events, trash clean-ups, tree and native plant giveaways, invasive species workshops, art exhibits, and an electric car showcase.

Earth Week Coordinator Sara Poirier says it’s great to see so many community partners coming together again. “Last year was the biggest Earth Week yet, with 30 different events taking place across the Island. For 2023, we’re focusing on expanding our network in order to engage more members of the public in caring for the planet.”

Poirier encourages anyone wanting to get involved to contact organizers at aquidneckislandearthweek@gmail.com. “There’s plenty of time to get involved. We’re working with dozens of partners, so if you have an idea, there’s a good chance we can connect you with people who can help.”

Community partners hope to amplify each other’s efforts, increase engagement around environmental issues, and serve as an example for other communities. This year’s partners include Aquidneck Community Table, the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, Bike Newport, Clean Ocean Access, the Deblois Gallery, Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District, Friends of King Park, Friends of the Waterfront, Green Energy Consumers Alliance, the Greenlove Foundation, Innovate Newport, Middletown Cub Scouts, Middletown Open Space & Fields Committee, Middletown Tree Commission, Middletown Conservation Commission, Newport Film, Newport Energy and Environment Commission, City of Newport Recycling, Newport Vineyards, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Portsmouth Highschool Green Team, Rose Island Lighthouse, Saltwater Studio, Tiverton Land Trust, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Details on this year’s program will be released in early April, with a full calendar of events available on the website www.AquidneckEarthWeek.com. Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in getting involved in Aquidneck Island Earth Week can email aquidneckislandearthweek@gmail.com for more information.