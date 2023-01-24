Rail Explorers, the pedal-powered railbike tour company, is set to begin its 2023 season in Portsmouth on Saturday, April 30th.

The Rhode Island Division of Rail Explorers, presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad, will kick off the season with tours along ‘The Northern Ramble’ and ‘Southern Circuit.’

“Over 194,000 riders have enjoyed Rail Explorers Rhode Island since we began in 2017 and we are grateful for the community support we have received in Rhode Island,” stated Rail Explorers CEO Mary Joy Lu.

The Northern Ramble tour is a 6-mile expedition along the coastal railway of Aquidneck Island, offering views that can only be seen from the unique perspective of the railroad. The tour also includes private waterfront estates, 2 golf courses, coastal woodland, the Newport Preservation Society Topiary Gardens and the Audubon Society Nature Preserve. The Southern Circuit, a 6-mile round trip, takes riders through the coastal woodlands of Aquidneck Island and offers a stop at Bayside Station for views over Narragansett Bay. Specialty tours, such as Fireside, Brunch, Lantern, and Sunset tours, are also available.

The Explorer rail bikes, which have 4 steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, pedals for each seat, and are comfortable, fun and easy to ride. Although the rail explorers require pedaling, the magic of steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience very different from riding a regular bicycle. Tandem Rail Explorer (2 seats) or Quad Rail Explorer (4 seats) are available.

All tours begin at 1 Alexander Road in Portsmouth. Free parking is available at the Rail Explorers depot. Group, private, team building, educational, and special topic tours are available. A Rail Explorers motor coach is available to transport groups.

For tickets, gift cards, and information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588. Reservations are recommended.

Besides their Portsmouth operation, Rail Explorers says that in 2023 they will also operate in Phoenicia, New York, Cooperstown, NY and Boone, IA.