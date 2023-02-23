Kevin Hart, Ride Along Red Carpet Premiere, Sydney Australia
Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated comedian and box office sensation Kevin Hart is headed to Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion on April 22. He’s presenting the “Reality Check Tour” to Providence, awarded the highest-grossing Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard magazine. Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.
Hart is known for his comedy work on stage and in film, recently starring in The Man From Toronto, Fatherhood, and Ride Along 2. Pre-sale tickets are available now – general on-sale begins Friday, February 24 at 10AM. Tickets to the show are available here.
More About Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue.
Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.
In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”.
Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.” Kevin is a founding partner in two companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant-based quick serve restaurant Hart House. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Sam’s Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.
