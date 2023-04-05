The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our final 6-week session of the year entitled “We SING.”

In this session we will highlight songs about what we love to do most: SING! Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (12 Marlborough, Newport) and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning on April 18 and concluding on May 25.

Participants are invited to perform in our annual “Song Fest” concert on Saturday, May 20. It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing! NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!