The 23rd Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in downtown Westerly, R.I. – Pawcatuck, CT. In spectacular fashion 20,000 rubber ducks will be released en masse off the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge for an amazing race down the Pawcatuck River.

This community event is the largest charitable fundraiser in the two-state region. Dozens of local schools and non-profit organizations are participating to raise money for their worthy causes.

Contributed photo.

The festivities will begin in Donahue Park at 11:30 AM. The Corporate Duck Race will be at 1:00 PM, and the Main Race at 1:30 PM. Entertainment will include duck games, a bounce house, great food, and much more!

The Grand Prize is a trip for a family of four (2 adults/2 children) to Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida, including airfare, hotel, and park passes or $2500 cash. Over 90 additional prizes will be awarded to the winning ducks, which include tickets to local attractions, hotel stays, and gift certificates to local restaurants and merchants. Sponsor a duck for only $5 at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce or various locations on Race Day.

The Pawcatuck River Duck Race is produced by the Ocean Community Chamber Foundation. For more information regarding this fundraiser, please contact Dezmarie Doyle at The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce at 401-596-7761.