The Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) is bringing back comedian Ashley Gutermuth for the second annual Comedy for Conservation – All Laughs, No Litter. The event is sponsored by Helly Hansen Newport and benefits ERICD’s conservation programs.

Headliner Ashley Gutermuth is a popular stand-up comedian and actor. She appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon where she was chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to win the ‘Seinfeld Challenge.’ In 2021, Ashley won the headliner category of the US Comedy Contest. When Ashley is not performing stand-up or voice-overs, she is usually running and has a daily running streak that spans over eight years. She is an avid “plogger” and has picked up litter everyday while running for over three years. Check out Ashley’s comedy on Instagram or YouTube.

There are two showtimes, 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM on April 21, 2023. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime. Open seating – enjoy Greenvale Vineyards’ beautifully updated tasting room and enjoy a glass of wine, available for purchase.



The event is one of a series of Earth Month events hosted by ERICD throughout the month of April. A seedling sale will be hosted at Greenvale on April 22, rain barrel workshops are planned for April 22, 29, and May 13. And two plogging events will be held – one on April 23 in Tiverton and one on April 27 in Newport, in addition to a popular plogging event that was held on April 15 to clean up after the Newport Rhode Race.

For all events, please visit https://www.easternriconservation.org/earthmonth.