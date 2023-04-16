Beyond Zero, the award-winning documentary film that offers an inspirational roadmap for how businesses can reverse climate change, will be screened for the public at Bazarsky Lecture Hall on the campus of Salve Regina University on Wednesday, April 19.

Presented by the university’s master’s degree program in leadership and dynamics practice together with sponsorship from the Boston chapter of Conscious Capitalism, Salve Regina University says in a press release that the event will open with an introduction at 5 p.m., followed by the screening at 6 p.m., after which a discussion and audience Q&A will be held at 7:20 p.m.

To register for the free event, visit events.salve.edu.

Beyond Zero chronicles the story of visionary entrepreneur Ray Anderson and his company, Interface, as they embarked on the seemingly impossible journey of becoming a 100 percent sustainable enterprise. Telling an equally powerful and hopeful story, this film was designed to spark action to address climate change, define corporate’s higher purpose, and serve as roadmap to sustainable long-term transformation.

Winner of the Denver Film Festival’s 2020 People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary Feature and the Boston Film Festival’s 2020 Best Story awards, Beyond Zero is a case study for the business-for-good movement and a call to action for entrepreneurs.

According to Salve Regina University, this is the agenda for the evening:

5:00 – 5:50 p.m. | Welcome Gathering and Reception

5:50 – 6:00 p.m. | Opening Remarks, Introductions and Recognition

6:00 – 7:20 p.m. | Beyond Zero Film Screening

7:20 – 8:00 p.m. | Discussion and Audience Q&A

8:00 – 8:20 p.m. | Leadership Dynamics Interactive

8:20 – 8:30 p.m. | Closing Remarks

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. | Continuing Conversations