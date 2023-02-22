Legendary Rock musician and songwriter John Fogerty is celebrating his music with “The Celebration Tour”. Fogerty returns to Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 27th.
Tickets are $99.50, $59.50, $49.50, and $39.50, and go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 25th, subject to availability.
As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own — equal parts Blues, Country, Pop, Rockabilly, R&B, Swamp Boogie, and Southern Fried Rock N’ Roll all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums nationwide.
Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as the leader of CCR, highlights include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.
In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour including a return appearance at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. His most recent show, “My 50 Year Trip,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, features a collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits, including songs from the set list of this performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969. An album, 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks, was released on November 8, 2019.
In 2023, Fogerty, the composer of iconic songs that have inspired generations, acquired a majority interest of the worldwide publishing rights to his historic song catalog from Concord. The compositions have been both a decades-long dream and a personal mission for John. For years, the copyrights to Fogerty’s classic songs were the property of Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio to the former Concord Music Group in 1995. Fogerty, who extricated himself from Fantasy in 1974, re-signed with the label upon its purchase by Concord. Even so, he was not able to gain ownership of his songs – until now.
“As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! I want to thank Concord for helping to make all of this happen. And, I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music … like a revival,” John Fogerty said.
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song was discharged from the Navy and the pitching prospect is expected to arrive at the team’s spring training camp on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play after…
STATE HOUSE – Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Chairman of the House Corporations Committee, have introduced legislation (2023-S 0420, 2023-H 5454) that would reform the Access to Public Records Act (APRA).“Our state’s APRA laws are a meaningful and powerful tool for transparency and accountability, and…
By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…
“Check out this little dude who’s got big attitude, Pouf! Pouf is a young bun with gorgeous flowing locks”
Meet your new best friend, Pouf – this week’s adoptable pet of the week! Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Pouf is a one-year-old male Lionhead rabbit. “Check out this little dude who’s got big attitude, Pouf! Pouf is a young bun with gorgeous flowing locks,” the Potter League for…
Early Bird tickets are now on sale and, for a limited time, will be available at 2022 prices.
The Rhythm and Roots Festival organizers announced today that the 25th Annual Rhythm & Roots Festival will take place this Labor Day Weekend (September 1 – 3, 2023) at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island. The festival shared in a Facebook post that the lineup announcement is coming soon. The 2022 lineup included performances by…
The waterfront business, which is located at 194 North Road in Jamestown, was listed this week for $799,900.
The iconic Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market in Jamestown is being offered for sale for the first time in 37 years. The waterfront business, which is located at 194 North Road in Jamestown, was listed this week for $799,900. Property Listing “Jamestown waterfront business – The iconic Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish…
A bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Hampshire passed its first big test Wednesday.
By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Hampshire passed its first big test Wednesday. On a 234-127 vote, the House voted to advance a legalization bill to its Ways and Means Committee. Supporters hope New Hampshire will join 21 other states, including the rest of…
