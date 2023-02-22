Legendary Rock musician and songwriter John Fogerty is celebrating his music with “The Celebration Tour”. Fogerty returns to Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 27th.

Tickets are $99.50, $59.50, $49.50, and $39.50, and go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 25th, subject to availability.

As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own — equal parts Blues, Country, Pop, Rockabilly, R&B, Swamp Boogie, and Southern Fried Rock N’ Roll all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums nationwide.

Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as the leader of CCR, highlights include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.

In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour including a return appearance at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. His most recent show, “My 50 Year Trip,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, features a collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits, including songs from the set list of this performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969. An album, 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks, was released on November 8, 2019.

In 2023, Fogerty, the composer of iconic songs that have inspired generations, acquired a majority interest of the worldwide publishing rights to his historic song catalog from Concord. The compositions have been both a decades-long dream and a personal mission for John. For years, the copyrights to Fogerty’s classic songs were the property of Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio to the former Concord Music Group in 1995. Fogerty, who extricated himself from Fantasy in 1974, re-signed with the label upon its purchase by Concord. Even so, he was not able to gain ownership of his songs – until now.

“As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! I want to thank Concord for helping to make all of this happen. And, I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music … like a revival,” John Fogerty said.