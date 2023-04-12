Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society of Newport County properties on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The Preservation Society of Newport County announced today that residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton are included in this offer. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family, as well as students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence, or a Naval Station Newport or Salve Regina student ID, is required.

The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, and Green Animals Topiary Garden are open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Houses and grounds close one hour after last tour admission. The Preservation Society of Newport County does says that this offer does not include specialty tours such as Beneath The Breakers or The Elms Servant Life Tour.

“Julian Fellowes, the creator of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” chose the Newport Mansions as inspiration and settings for the popular series,” The Preservation Society of Newport County shares in a press release. “The Breakers Music Room and Billiard Room, the bedroom of Consuelo Vanderbilt at Marble House, and The Elms kitchen are just a few of the real Gilded Age spaces that add magnificence to this historical drama”.

Hear the intriguing stories of people who lived and worked in the grandest of the Newport Mansions when you visit The Breakers. At Marble House and The Breakers, enjoy the highly imaginative family audio tours with cool sound effects and characters such as the Sun God, who brags about his fabulous curly hair, and the dolphin who lives in the fountain (don’t call him a fish!). Visit The Elms and learn about the unforgettable housewarming party that introduced this National Historic Landmark – modeled after an 18th-century chateau near Paris – to Newport society in the summer of 1901. At Green Animals Topiary Garden, you can picnic with a lion, unicorn or bear while enjoying thousands of daffodils and tulips among more than 80 topiaries in the shape of animals and geometric designs.

For more information, go to https://www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-country-days-2023/.