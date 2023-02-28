Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.

Chef Ming Tsai

Emceed this year by WJAR’s Mario Hilario, Uncorked! will feature food and drink samples, auctions, and entertainment. A variety of Rhode Island’s top restaurants, confectionaries, and most notable local vineyards, distilleries, and breweries will participate. Details about the restaurants and beverages will be available at ripbs.org and on the Uncorked! Instagram (@uncorkedripbs).

Bidding for the silent and live auctions will open the night of Uncorked!, and item previews for the silent auction will be available prior to the event. Rhode Island PBS will also introduce a new raffle component featuring a Ross-Simons diamond necklace.

Ticket sales for Uncorked! and the Ross-Simons raffle go on sale March 1 at ripbs.org and will be open until April 21. Advanced ticket pricing for the event will be available through March 22, with VIP tickets starting at $150 and general admission at $100. VIP tickets include a pre-event reception at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are limited, but a small number may be available at the door. All guests must be 21 and older to attend.