Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.

Chef Ming Tsai

Emceed this year by WJAR’s Mario Hilario, Uncorked! will feature food and drink samples, auctions, and entertainment. A variety of Rhode Island’s top restaurants, confectionaries, and most notable local vineyards, distilleries, and breweries will participate. Details about the restaurants and beverages will be available at ripbs.org and on the Uncorked! Instagram (@uncorkedripbs).

Bidding for the silent and live auctions will open the night of Uncorked!, and item previews for the silent auction will be available prior to the event. Rhode Island PBS will also introduce a new raffle component featuring a Ross-Simons diamond necklace. 

Ticket sales for Uncorked! and the Ross-Simons raffle go on sale March 1 at ripbs.org and will be open until April 21. Advanced ticket pricing for the event will be available through March 22, with VIP tickets starting at $150 and general admission at $100. VIP tickets include a pre-event reception at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are limited, but a small number may be available at the door. All guests must be 21 and older to attend.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.