Rhode Island Tree Council (RI Tree) will hold this year’s Arbor Day celebration at Miantonomi Park, Hillside Avenue, Newport, RI, on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:30 am.

The event will be hosted by the city of Newport, the Newport Tree Conservancy, and the Newport Tree and Open Space Commission. The event’s primary sponsor is the Rhode Island Energy Corporation, PPL. The event’s secondary sponsors are the Rhode Island Tree Council and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The Newport event marks Rhode Island’s 136th observance of Arbor Day, which recognizes the critical contributions of trees and forests to humanity. Governor Dan McKee will speak at the event and read the RI Arbor Day Proclamation. Children from nearby schools also will participate in the festivities. RI Tree will plant maple, elm, linden, and dogwood saplings as part of the celebration. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. RITC invites everyone to come and join in the day.

Rhode Island has had a long history with Arbor Day. According to the RI Department of Education records, the first event held in Rhode Island to honor trees occurred on April 29, 1886. Sponsored by the Barrington Rural Improvement Society, the ceremony took place on public land near the railroad station in West Barrington.

Assisted by Society members, school children planted an American elm and dedicated it to the memory of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Many more would follow. In 1892, the RI Department of Education initiated an Arbor Day Program for school children to be held in the spring of each year over the next five decades (ending 1939).

About RITree

The Rhode Island Tree Council is a tax-exempt, non-profit group dedicated to improving the state’s tree resources and educating the public on the benefits of trees. Composed of members, consultants, and volunteers, RITree administers its programs through its Board of Directors, Advisors, and Trustees. The group’s mission is to create healthy urban and community forests, which underpin the state’s verdant ecological tapestry, support its vibrant economy, and enrich its residents’ lives. Membership is open to all.

For more information about RITree or any of its programs, contact Robin Enos, Rhode Island Tree Council, at (401) 764-5885, email RITree at RITree@RITree.org, or visit the Rhode Island Tree Council’s website at www.ritree.org.