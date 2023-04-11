With City on Fire, Rhode Island native Don Winslow delivered the best-reviewed crime novel of 2022, topping over 20 best-of-the-year lists, receiving rave reviews from the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, and many others.

Now, the #1 internationally bestselling author of the Cartel trilogy (The Power of the Dog, The Cartel and The Border), gives readers CITY OF DREAMS, the dramatic second novel in a momentous crime trilogy begun with the “superb” (Stephen King) instant New York Times bestseller City on Fire.

Join Charter Books at 4 pm on Saturday, April 22 for a special author event and book signing in celebration of their second birthday. This event is free and open to all, but Charter Books kindly asks that you RSVP on their website so that they can plan accordingly.

CITY OF DREAMS finds Danny Ryan on the losing side of a bloody East Coast crime war, and on the run. The Mafia, the cops, the FBI all want him dead or in prison. With his little boy, his elderly father, and the tattered remnants of his loyal crew of soldiers, he makes the classic American migration to California to start a new life. A quiet, peaceful existence.

But the Feds track him down and want Danny to do them a favor that could make him a fortune—or kill him. When Hollywood starts shooting a film based on his former life, Danny demands a piece of the action and begins to rebuild his criminal enterprise. After falling in love with a beautiful movie star who has a dark past of her own, their worlds collide in an explosion that could destroy them both, leaving Danny Ryan in a fight for his life.

From the shores of Rhode Island to the deserts of California, from the power corridors of Washington where the real criminals operate to the fabled movie studios of Hollywood where the real money is made, CITY OF DREAMS is a sweeping saga of family, love, revenge, survival, and the fierce reality behind the dream. Hollywood. The city where dreams are born…or where they go to die.

DON WINSLOW is the author of twenty-three acclaimed, award-winning international bestsellers, including six New York Times bestsellers (Savages, The Kings of Cool, The Cartel, The Force, The Border, and City on Fire). Savages was made into a feature film by three-time Oscar-winning writer-director Oliver Stone and a screenplay by Shane Salerno, Winslow and Stone. Winslow’s epic Cartel trilogy has been adapted for TV and will appear as a weekly series on FX in 2023. The Force is soon to be a major motion picture from 20th Century Studios starring Matt Damon with James Mangold directing from a Scott Frank screenplay. Additional Winslow books are currently in development at Netflix, Warner Brothers, Sony and Working Title and he has recently written a series of acclaimed short stories for Audible narrated by four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris.