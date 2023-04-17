Do we take our elections for granted? What are election experts talking about? How do other states handle their elections? What changes are being proposed in Rhode Island? More than 50 bills have been introduced to address voting issues.

The Newport Democratic City Committee is inviting the public to join them on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 in the Newport Public Library auditorium to learn about ranked-choice voting, “top two” primaries, the ins, and outs of same-day registration and voting by mail, whether we should adjust our election calendar, and more.

Panelists include:

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore

Amore was elected in November of 2022 and sworn into office on January 3, 2023, as the thirtieth Rhode Island Secretary of State. Prior to serving as Secretary of State, Amore taught history, civics, and government courses at East Providence High School for twenty-seven years. Amore served the residents of East Providence for ten years as a State Representative in 2012.

Rob Rock

Rob is the Deputy Secretary of State / Director of Administration for the Rhode Island Department of State. Rob was an Elections Assistant from 2005 until 2013 and in 2015 Rob became the Director of Elections under then Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. Rob also serves as the President of the Executive Board of the National Association of State Election Directors.

Kathy Placencia

Kathy is the Director of Elections for the Rhode Island Department of State. Before joining the Department of State, Kathy served as the Administrator of Elections for the City of Providence for seventeen years. She was featured in the film “No Time to Fail.”

John Marion

John Marion is the Executive Director of Common Cause Rhode Island. He became active with Common Cause in 2008 and is responsible for successful campaigns to reform Rhode Island’s campaign finance disclosure laws, to require post-election audits, and to expand access to mail ballots. He currently serves as the organization’s primary legislative advocate and spokesperson in Rhode Island.