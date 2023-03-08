The Newport Beer Festival is back for its 11th year! Beer lovers from all over the state are invited to come to Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm for a celebration of local and out-of-state craft breweries.

The festival will feature 50 craft brewers and a range of hand-crafted beers poured by the people who make them. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a wide variety of beers, including some of Rhode Island’s finest brews and some out-of-state favorites.

In addition to beer tastings, festival-goers will also enjoy live music from The Ravers and delicious food from three different vendors, including Mission Burger, Pour Judgement, and Yagi Noodles. The festival promises to be an unforgettable day filled with great beer, food, and entertainment.

The event is open to those who are 21 years of age or older with a valid ID. Rain or shine, the festival will go on, and all sales are final with no refunds available. Tickets are available for $65 and include a souvenir tasting glass and all beer samples. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Rhode Island Brewers Guild, so attendees can feel good knowing they are supporting a worthy cause.

The Newport Beer Festival has become a staple of the Rhode Island beer scene and is eagerly anticipated by beer enthusiasts each year. With a great location and a fantastic lineup of breweries, this year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the fun!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ribrewersguild.org/newport-beer-festival/.