Quahog Week, a statewide celebration of Rhode Island’s iconic clam, returns April 23 – 29, 2023.

The initiative was created by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), in partnership with the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative, with strong support from the Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association.

“From April 23-29, 2023, Quahog Week highlights the many restaurants, markets, fishermen, and food-based businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs. Restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable resource and its year-round availability by featuring a quahog dish on their menu,” DEM shares on their website about the event.

Credit: Rhode Island Seafood

Among the participating restaurants are Boat House, Matunuck Oyster Bar, The Mooring, Trio, and Waterman Grille. See the full list of participating restaurants and markets here.

“Quahog Week shines a light on our state’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Quahogging has a rich history locally, supporting the livelihoods of hundreds of Rhode Island fishermen and women year-round, as well as serving as a treasured pastime for Rhode Island families who enjoy digging their own. Demand for these delicious local clams swells in the summer months due, in large part, to the popularity of fresh-shucked littlenecks, clam cakes, and stuffies. But they also make the perfect fare for chowders, pasta, and other dishes year-round,” DEM shares on its website.