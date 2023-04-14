The League of Women Voters of Newport County is hosting a forum on April 24 to discuss the Bottle Bill (HB 5502, SB753) that has been introduced in the RI Legislature.

Jed Thorpe of Clean Water Action and Kevin Budris of Just Zero Waste will lead the discussion.

“Under the Bottle Bill, beverage distributors would add a dime to the price of each bottle and can. Retailers would pass that fee along to customers. When customers return the empty container, they would get the dime back. In turn, distributors would pick up and carry away all the empties and reimburse a dime per container to retailers, or, alternately, to independent, freestanding redemption centers.”

The forum will be at the Common Fence Point Arts, Wellness and Community Center, 933 Anthony Road in Portsmouth at 6:30 pm on Monday, April 24.

This question-and-answer session will be open to the public, liquor store owners, grocery store owners, convenience store owners, and bottle and can distributors.

This event will be live-streamed at https://www.commonfencepoint.org/live/

Any questions should contact: http://lwvnewportcounty@gmail. com