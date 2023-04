Local state legislators invite their constituents to a Meet-Up on Sunday, April 30, 4-6 pm at Pivotal Brewing Company, 500 Wood St., Bristol, RI. Drop by to discuss your concerns, for casual conversation, or just to say, “hi”.

According to organizers, participating legislators include Rep. Susan Donovan, Dist. 70 (Bristol and Prudence Island), Rep. June Speakman, Dist. 68 (Bristol, Warren), Sen. Wally Felag, Dist. 10 (Bristol, Warren, Tiverton), Sen. Pam Lauria, Dist. 32 (Bristol, Barrington, Riverside), and Sen. Linda Ujifusa, Dist. 11 (Bristol, Portsmouth).