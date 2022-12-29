Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 924 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.

💰 Rhode Island politicians, fresh from expensive primary and general elections, still have millions of dollars left in their campaign accounts. And those in powerful legislative positions are leading the way. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reports → Millions left in legislators’ campaign accounts

🚚 Beginning today, the maximum vehicle weight allowed on the Mount Hope Bridge will be reduced from 40 tons to 30 tons → Maximum vehicle weight on Mount Hope Bridge reduced to 30 tons

🏠 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the homes that changed hands in Newport County last week → Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 24

👉 The Grist Mill in Westport, noted to be the country’s oldest continually operating mill grinding corn meal for over 300 years, has sold → 50-year-old Grist Mill in Westport sells for $550,000

📺 ICYMI: Watch or listen to our conversation with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong here – >Khamsyvoravong joins WUN for a live conversation

💸 Qualified Newport taxpayers can file an application between January 1, 2023, and March 15, 2023 to receive the owner-occupied residential tax rate, which may reduce the amount they pay in real estate taxes on an annual basis → Newport homeowners can file an application for two-tier residential tax rate starting Jan. 1

🎄 Christmas Tree Recycling will take place in Newport from January 9 – 13 (Details). For those who use Middletown’s “Pay-As-You-Throw” program, Christmas tree and yard waste collection will be the week of Jan. 9 (Details).

🐱 Meet your new best friend, Sugar– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

🐻‍❄️ A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm. Read More & register for the plunge here.

If you’re heading for the Plunge, Reject’s Beer Co. is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 9 am to 11:30 am. Grab tickets here.

🏊 The current weather forecast for New Year’s Day is calling for a partly sunny day, with a high near 54 degrees. The average water temperature in Newport will be approximately 43 degrees. Will you be taking the plunge? Take The Poll

Photo provided by A Wish Come True

What’s Up Today – Thursday, December 29

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:23 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:18 am & 12:42 | Low tide at 6:07 am & 6:43 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.3 days, 38% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 30 – Jan. 1

What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport

Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022

‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Providence Dec. 28 – Jan. 2

Cirque Dreams celebration set to Illuminate Mohegan Sun Arena Dec. 28-30

The Collaborative presenting The Glare and Jodie Treloar Sampson Dec. 29

A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day

