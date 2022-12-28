Governor Dan McKee will be inaugurated as the Governor of Rhode Island on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at noon at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

According to a media advisory from Governor McKee’s office, the ceremony, which will be streamed live on Facebook, will feature several notable moments, including a group of children from the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Trooper Kim Pitts-Wiley singing The Star-Spangled Banner, and Kara McKee singing America the Beautiful. The Governor’s 88th Army Band of the Rhode Island National Guard will also perform Stars and Stripes Forever.

During the ceremony, Governor McKee will be sworn in by Attorney General Peter Neronha using the McKee family Bible, which will be held by the Governor’s wife, Susan McKee. The Governor will be joined by his daughter Kara McKee and his son Matthew McKee and his wife Laura McKee.

Following the swearing-in of the Governor and the General Officers, the Governor will deliver an inaugural address and he has extended an invitation for all General Officers to share remarks.

In addition to these events, Gabriella Bautista Bolvito, the Vice Chair for the Statewide Student Advisory Council, will read an inaugural poem, and Major General Christopher P. Callahan will present the Governor with the ceremonial gorget. A Spanish-language broadcast of the ceremony will also be available on Facebook at Facebook.com/GovDanMcKeeEs.