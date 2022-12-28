Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums.

What Sold

Last week in Newport County, Rhode Island, there were several real estate transactions that took place. One of the transactions involved a single family residence at 54 Callender Avenue in Newport, which sold for $795,000 after being listed for $849,000. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 1,549 square feet.

Another transaction involved a multi-family property at 37 Continental Drive in Middletown, which sold for $1,071,500 after being listed for $1,118,000. The property has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and is 2,876 square feet.

A townhouse at 231 Maple Avenue #203 in Newport also sold for $275,000 after being listed for the same price. The townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 1,588 square feet.

A single family residence at 14 Johnson Court in Newport sold for $537,500 after being listed for $549,900. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 2,250 square feet.

Another single family residence at 6 Ruth Street in Middletown sold for $605,000 after being listed for $649,000. The home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 3,316 square feet.

A multi-family property at 44 Everett Street in Newport also sold for $1,535,000 after being listed for $1,795,000. The property has 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and is 4,998 square feet.

A single family residence at 420 Long Highway in Little Compton sold for $535,000 after being listed for the same price. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is 1,778 square feet.

A single family residence at 207 Morrison Avenue in Middletown sold for $1,396,400 after being listed for the same price. The home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 1,912 square feet.

A single family residence at 33 Stub Toe Lane in Portsmouth sold for $440,000 after being listed for $449,000. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is 1,550 square feet.

A single family residence at 11 Morningside Lane in Portsmouth sold for $485,000 after being listed for $490,000. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and is 720 square feet.

A single family residence at 130 Newport Avenue in Middletown sold for $625,000 after being listed for $749,999. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 2,221 square feet.

A single family residence at 127 Sakonnet Point Road in Little Compton sold for $1,400,000 after being listed for $1,275,000. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is 1,420 square feet.

A single family residence at 50 Seaside Drive in Jamestown sold for $725,250 after being listed for $720,000. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and is 1,110 square feet.

A single family residence at 6 Katzman Place in Newport sold for $650,000 after being listed for $595,000. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and is 960 square feet.

Finally, a townhouse at 11 Pocasset Lane in Portsmouth sold for $690,000 after being listed for $725,000. The townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is 2,786 square feet. A single family residence at 80 Albert Street in Portsmouth also sold for $1,155,000 after being listed for $1,299,000.

