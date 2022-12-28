Lois G. Remong, age 83, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully in Newport Hospital on December 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Newport, RI, the daughter of the late Gwyn and Corneila (Reese) Remong. She was a lifelong resident of Newport, born and raised in the “5th Ward” on Houston Avenue. She attended the local school system and graduated from Rogers High School class of 1958.

She began her retail career at Ames (Zayre) formerly “Warwick Shoppers World” and worked her way up to Assistant Manager before she left to join the workforce at Raytheon in Portsmouth, RI. She loved her job at Raytheon and worked there for many years however, she was transferred to Waltham MA. After several years of a grueling commute, she took early retirement. She was also working part-time at the Newport Grande, formerly Jai Alai and transitioned to full time where she continued to work for 40 years until she reluctantly retired in 2019. While at the Newport Grand she served on the Gamblers Addiction Committee to help those who needed help and needed to take a break from the Casino. She often made suggestions to customers that they should leave while they are ahead …to no avail.

She was a faithful contributor to the RI Blood Center and made 99 donations, just shy of 1 donation to become a member of the 100 (high) donations club. Although the cabinet runneth over with a plethora of RI Blood Center Coffee Cups. She took part in the clinical trial (WHI) Women’s Health Initiative, which was an investigation of strategies for the prevention and control of common causes of mortality and morbidity in Women. Men had been participants since 1747 but women were not recruited until 1993. This was one of the largest studies in the US. of its kind to help women have a better quality of life and better health.

She was charitable by nature and she made contributions to each and every charity known to mankind. She said she needs to help people and it was her pleasure to give to those who needed a helping hand. She also found great pleasure in feeding the birds and squirrels on a daily basis.

Lois is survived by her two daughters, Carlotta Remong of Newport, RI and Denise Savoy of Temple Hills MD and her granddaughter; Sydney King of Temple Hills, MD, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings; Stanley (Miriam) Pendleton of Spotsylvania, VA, Francis (Clarence) Robinson of Newport, RI, Eleanor (George) Logan of Flint, MI, Dorothy (Leroy) Colbert of Lorraine, OH and Audrey Massey of Newport, RI.

Services for Ms. Remong will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be private.