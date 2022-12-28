The Newport Zoning Board of Review is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:30 pm to consider several applications for special use permits and variances.

One of the applications being considered is from William and Lisa Ruh, who are seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to construct a new single-family dwelling and add a deck to an existing structure on their property at 88 Washington Street. The additions would increase the lot coverage from 8% to 28%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.

Another application being considered is from Douglas Lowenstein, who is seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to construct a 1-story rear deck addition, a rear stair addition, and a bulkhead addition on his property at 37 Dennison Street. These additions would increase the lot coverage from 34% to 44%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.

The board will also consider an amended application from James Fry and Maureen Thompson, who are seeking a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirements to add a screened porch and a shed addition to their property at 15 Slocum Street. These additions would increase the lot coverage from 32% to 41%, which exceeds the 20% allowed in the R-10 zone.

Other applications being considered include a request from Amy Briggs and Chuck Adomanis to construct a third-floor addition on their property at 28 East Street, and a request from Dennis Rotunno to install a built-in fireplace and separate grill and counter on his property at 5 Sylvan Terrace.

The board will also consider a request from Carpe Noctem Real Property LLC to expand the service area and provide additional seating at their property at 107-111 Broadway, and a request from the Preservation Society of Newport County to construct a new carriage house on their property at 424 Bellevue Avenue.

The Newport Zoning Board of Review will also consider two appeals.

The first appeal is from Timothy and Maureen West, who are appealing the decision of the Historic District Commission to deny their request to replace a slate roof with an asphalt roof and remove existing dormers on their property at 45 Everett Street.

The second appeal is from Mark and Ida Aramli, who are appealing the decision of the Historic District Commission to deny their application for a Certificate of Appropriateness to construct a new single-family dwelling and modify a historic stone wall on their property at 54 Hammersmith Road. The board will continue the hearing for the Aramli appeal to January 23 to set a briefing schedule.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. The public is invited to attend the hearing and provide comments on these applications.

Full Agenda