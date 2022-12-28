The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has announced that the maximum vehicle weight allowed on the Mount Hope Bridge will be reduced from 40 tons to 30 tons as of December 29, 2022.

The change is necessary due to updates in the Federal Highway Administration’s load rating manual and an “as-built” design factor that has been in place since the bridge opened in 1929. The as-built factor refers to the outside girders of the bridge, some of which were reinforced with steel plates approximately 50 years ago.

The weight reduction is not related to any issues with the bridge’s maintenance or the upcoming dehumidification project. RITBA is working with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to identify detour routes for drivers affected by the change and is also reaching out to affected municipalities and commercial enterprises to ensure that emergency vehicles and freight carriers are aware of the new weight limit posting.