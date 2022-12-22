It won’t be just another New Year’s Eve at local music venues this year. For many party-goers, it will be the first NYE out since the pandemic began. We’ve put together a special list of shows featuring some of the best local bands around. Check out our “Six Picks New Years Eve 2022” edition. Happy New Year!

East Greenwich: The biggest party in East Greenwich is happening at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel where The Dick Clarks will take the stage. You’ll hear covers that range from 50’s rock to the present, with an emphasis on the classics. Click here for details.

Newport: Ring in the new year with one of the best bands in New England when The Complaints play One Pelham East. You’ll hear covers ranging from Tom Petty to Grand Funk Railroad well past the stroke of midnight. DJ Nate Tracks fills in the gaps. Click here for details.

Providence: A pair of the local bands join forces at Nick-a-Nees for a night of solid jams when The Free Radicals and T-Mac and the Professors come together as the Pro-Rads. You’ll hear rock and roll classics and more as you bid farewell to 2022. Click here for details.

Warren: Rock out to the retro rockabilly sounds of The Teledynes at the Galactic Theatre in Warren. There will be bass-slapping, drum-smacking guitar-slinging good vibes from the band all night long. Click here for details.

Providence: Ring in the new year with PVD’s own The Silks at Union Station Brewery. The award-winning roots/country/rock trio always plays a high-energy show. Click here for details.

West Kingstown: One of the region’s premiere blues/rock bands is playing the Courthouse Center for the Arts beginning at 9PM. Turn up the volume and dance the night away with the annual Neal & The Vipers New Year’s Eve Party. Click here for details.

MORE NYE FESTIVITIES:

Cranston: Vintage Hollywood NYE Ball at the Park Theatre. Click here for details.

Woonsocket: Fat City Band at Chan’s. Click here for details.

Westerly: Mystic Dead at the Knickerbocker Music Center. Click here for details.