Meet your new best friend, Sugar– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Sugar is a Domestic Shorthair, approximately three years and one-month-old, and a female.

Sugar is a sweet and affectionate cat who loves nothing more than being around her people. She is a lap cat who enjoys cuddles and pets from anyone willing to give them. Sugar is a true delight and is eagerly waiting to meet her new family.

“This girl is true to her name, sweet as Sugar. She loves her people and enjoys meeting anyone willing to be her friend. Sugar is about three years old and very affectionate. Sugar loves to sit next to her people, cuddle on their lap and get all the pets she can. Sugar is an absolute love and can not wait to meet you,” Potter League for Animals shares about Sugar.

If you think Sugar might be the perfect fit for your home, visit the Potter League Adoption Center in Middletown to meet her in person or give the Potter League a call at (401) 846-8276 for more information.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring this loveable kitty into your life.