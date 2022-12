Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, December 28 at 2 pm.

Over thirty minutes, What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore chats with the Mayor about the Mayor’s first month on the job, what solutions he has for the Pell Bridge ramps construction project, what he sees as the latest with school regionalization, two-tiered residential taxes, priorities, and much more.

Watch or listen below;