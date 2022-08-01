UNCASVILLE, CT (August 1, 2022) – Cirque Dreams Celebration is set to dazzle Mohegan Sun Arena with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Celebration will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Witness the magic of Cirque Dreams Celebration at 7:00pm December 28th – 30th at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, August 6th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life.

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, “A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list … there’s no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren’t humanly possible.”

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, Cirque Dreams Celebration features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score, including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

About Cirque Dreams

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and venues worldwide. Since 1993, more than 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Cirque Dreams Celebration will tour the U.S. in more than 40 cities in 2022.