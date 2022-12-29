Westport, MA – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of the iconic grist mill at 634 & 638 Adamsville Road for $550,000. Ellie Wickes, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bold Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.

The 350-year-old grist mill is home to Johnny Cake corn meal, The Daily Grind coffee shop and operations, and five office spaces. On the edge of Adamsville village, located across from Mill Pond, the mill is filled with artifacts such as the original stones that continue to grind the corn today.

“The mill is woven into the fabric of Westport and the New England Farm Coast history,” says Ellie Wickes. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the new owners to continue the tradition of a successful business and ongoing historical preservation.”

According to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s, the mill is noted to be the country’s oldest continually operating mill grinding corn meal for over 300 years. The building, c. 1675, was originally the Philip Taber Mill. The restoration project was completed with the assistance of Pete Baker, a local architectural historian.