Warren, RI, December 22, 2022 – Come in from the cold and warm your spirit with a music-filled evening! The Collaborative, a Warren-based arts nonprofit, will be hosting Jodie Treloar Sampson and The Glare at Collaborative Studio, 4 Market St. in Warren, RI on December 29th from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. Music begins promptly at 7:30pm.

“I think it’s very fitting to be playing a show at The Collaborative because The Glare is truly a project of collaboration,” said Providence-based musician Kraig Jordan. “It’s a songwriting partnership between Guy Benoit and myself. We have been working together on various projects since the 1990s, and The Glare is our current iteration. Also, my musical history with Jodie goes back more than a decade… I’m thrilled to be sharing the evening with her!”

The Glare’s albums consist of lyrically rich compositions drawn from folk and pop roots within their unique genre of “Lonely Guy Rock.” They describe their performances as “an intimate solo experience that creates a one-on-one connection with the audience that is both dark and humorous.”

“Kraig and I have worked on a multitude of projects together… [He] and Guy are two of the most prolific artists I know, and it’s an honor to be in their company,” said Massachusetts/Rhode Island-based singer/songwriter Jodie Treloar Sampson.

Treloar Sampson’s moving arrangements blend indie folk with indie rock and alternative country elements. Of her latest release I thought I was dead but I was really alive, she states, “This album was born of confusion, illness, and healing. It was written and created during a very difficult time, though when listening to it, I feel nothing but pride, gratitude and love…especially for all that contributed to its creation.”



Both performances will be held against the backdrop of The Collaborative’s first-ever community art exhibition which is on display until January 15th. While the event is free, donations are gladly accepted. Sharing the space with The Collaborative, arc{hive} book + snackery will be open along with their regular snack and bar menu for purchase.

Click here for more information.