Friday, December 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Saturday, December 31

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sidney Carbone from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues: He Said She Said at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: The Complaints at 9 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm
  • The Reef: Dave Rausch Quartet at 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, January 1

Things To Do

May be an image of text that says 'FREEZIN FOR A REASON BEFORE AND AFTER POLAR PLUNGE PARTIES AT REJECTS BEER CO. PRE PARTY 9AM-11:30AM ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST BUFFET-CATERED BY DIEGO'S $20 PER PERSON ONLY 100 TICKETS AVAILABLE one.bidpal.net19thannualpolarplunge /ticketing AFTER PARTY NOON-3PM DIEGO'S & WHARF SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD ONSITE HEATERS, FIRE PITS, RAFFLES DJ HoBo! A Wish Come True Granting Wuhes Emtrrocing POINATE OneCause: et/19thannualpolarplunge Venmo: @AWishComeTrue REJECTS BEER CO. 124 AQUIDNECK AVENUE, MIDDLETOWN, RI REJECTSBEERCO.COM (401) 619 8200'

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 1 pm to 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mel and Friends at 12:30 pm

City & Government