Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday, December 30
‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Providence Dec. 28 – Jan. 2
Cirque Dreams celebration set to Illuminate Mohegan Sun Arena Dec. 28-30
The Collaborative presenting The Glare and Jodie Treloar Sampson Dec. 29
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, December 31
What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport
No matter how you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, Newport has something for everyone to ring in 2023 in style.
Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022
The Dick Clarks, The Silks, Neal & the Vipers and more!
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6 pm & 9 pm: New Year’s Eve at the Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: New Year’s Eve Dinner & Cocktail Party at OceanCliff
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm to 1 am: New Year’s Eve Celebration at Newport Harbor Island Resort
- 10 pm: MARDI GRAS NYE AT WALLYS
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sidney Carbone from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog at 8 pm
- Newport Blues: He Said She Said at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: The Complaints at 9 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm
- The Reef: Dave Rausch Quartet at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, January 1
A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day
Proceeds from fundraising event help A Wish Come True plan dream experiences for “Wish Kids” Riley and Mark.
Things To Do
- 9 am: Polar Plunge Party at Rejects Beer Co
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 12 pm: Newport Polar Bear Plunge at Easton’s Beach
- 4 pm: Lessons & Carols at Trinity Church
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 1 pm to 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mel and Friends at 12:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.