New Year’s Eve in Newport, Rhode Island promises to be a festive and exciting celebration filled with a variety of events for all ages.

For those looking to ring in the new year with some live music, you can head over to One Pelham East for a performance by The Complaints or catch He Said She Said at Newport Blues Cafe.

For a more family-friendly celebration, the Firehouse Theater is hosting live improv comedy with The Bit Players. It’s laugh-out-loud funny!

No matter how you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, Newport has something for everyone to ring in 2023 in style.

This story will continue to be updated as we receive event details.

Firehouse Theater

The Firehouse Theater will present “Laugh In The New Year” with The Bit Players, a local award-winning comedy troupe known for their hilarious improv comedy shows. Shows at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm will be filled with larger-than-life characters, musical numbers, and quick wit.

All ages are welcome to attend, though audience suggestions may dictate the content of the show. Performers will aim to keep the show at a PG13 level, but guests are encouraged to use their own discretion in deciding what is appropriate for them and their group.

The show will run for one hour, and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The theater is a BYOB facility, and cups and bottle openers will be provided, as well as ice. If you are coming to celebrate a special occasion, be sure to contact the theater in advance to let them know and the performers may acknowledge your celebration in the show.

Tickets for the show are $25 and it is recommended to purchase them in advance as shows often sell out. Don’t miss this opportunity to laugh in the new year with The Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater!

Giusto

Giusto restaurant in Newport is excited to announce its New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring a 7 Course Freestyle Tasting Menu for $80 per ticket. The evening will start with a selection of snacks, including oysters, potato fricco with creme fraiche, and wagyu beef carpaccio. The dinner will continue with plates of duck agnolotti with foie gras, octopus, and ribeye. The night will end on a sweet note with pan di spagna for dessert.

There will be staggered seatings throughout the evening, with the first two seatings having a two-hour dining time. Children under 12 years old are welcome to join in the celebration during the first two seatings but are not required to participate in the tasting menu. Reservations for the later seatings, from 8:45 to 9:15 pm, will have the opportunity to ring in the New Year with the restaurant.

Those with dietary restrictions or allergies should let the restaurant know in advance. Parking is available at Hammetts Hotel for a fee. Don’t miss out on this luxurious and delicious way to celebrate the start of the new year at Giusto restaurant in Newport.

Hotel Viking

Hotel Viking is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner event on Saturday, December 31st at 6 PM and 9 PM. The event will take place at One Bellevue, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant.

Guests can expect an indulgent Chef’s degustation menu designed to stimulate the senses, as well as tableside martini service. As the clock strikes midnight and the new year begins, guests will be able to toast to 2023 with the first cocktail of the year.

The 6 PM seating is priced at $125 per person, with taxes and gratuities additional. The 9 PM seating is priced at $145 per person, with taxes and gratuities additional. A wine pairing option is also available for $55 per person, with taxes and gratuities additional.

To reserve a spot at this luxurious New Year’s Eve event, visit the Hotel Viking website or call the hotel directly. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to ring in the new year in style at One Bellevue.

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Ring in 2023 with a New Year’s Eve party at Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s)! Enjoy open bars, music from DJ Nook, hors d’ oeuvres stations, and a toast at midnight. 8:30 pm – 1 am.

OceanCliff

Newport’s OceanCliff Hotel is set to host a spectacular New Year’s Eve Dinner and Cocktail party in its Grand Ballroom and Safari Room Restaurant. Guests will be treated to a night of fine dining, live music, and dancing as they ring in the new year.

The dinner, which runs from 7:00-9:30pm, is priced at $125 per person and includes a cocktail hour, cheese display, passed hors d’oeuvres, live music, a carving station, mashed potato bar, pasta bar, and access to the cocktail party. There will also be a cash bar available.

The cocktail party, which runs from 9:30pm-12:30am, is priced at $40 per person and includes live music, a dance floor, cash bar, a complimentary after-dinner spread, an assortment of desserts, a coffee and tea station, and a champagne toast at midnight.

For those looking to make a night of it, the OceanCliff Hotel is also offering a room package for $399 per couple. The package includes a guestroom suite, a bottle of champagne, and access to both the dinner and cocktail party for two guests.

Reservations can be made online or by calling (401) 841-8868 x2 or (401) 849-4873. For hotel room inquiries, please contact the front desk at (401) 841-8868 x3. All pricing includes taxes, fees, and gratuity. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration at the OceanCliff Hotel.

The Chanler At Cliff Walk

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is set to host its third annual New Year’s Eve Gala on December 31st, inviting guests to experience a luxurious weekend of vintage European elegance and playful decadence.

The theme for this year’s event is “La Dolce Vita,” transporting guests to the hills of Italy for a weekend of bespoke experiences. Guests can participate in a culinary workshop, try their hand at crafting mozzarella cheese with an Italian cheesemonger, or even get a psychic reading.

The highlight of the weekend will be the black-tie gala, featuring a chef-curated multicourse meal at a community table, Italian-inspired libations, music by the Creswell Club quartet, cinematic entertainment, and sumptuous desserts.

Attendance to the gala requires a two-night stay, including a choice of room, entry to the gala, and a weekend of all-inclusive activities starting on Friday evening with an open bar, chef-designed meals, entertainment, interactive culinary experiences, and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year.

Guests are encouraged to dress in black tie attire, with either black or white attire requested, but not required.

Those interested in attending the gala can request a reservation by calling 401-847-1300.

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille is the place to be on New Year’s Eve for a night of delicious food, live music, and a festive atmosphere.

For just $29 per person, guests can enjoy a special three course dinner featuring a variety of tasty dishes to choose from. To make the evening even more special, The Gulf Stream is offering half-priced bottles of wine to help guests ring in the new year in style.

In addition to the delicious food and drink options, The Gulf Stream is bringing in live music by the talented Sidney Carbone to add to the celebration. Avoid the crowds and chaos of amateur night and opt for a relaxing dinner at The Gulf Stream instead.

But the fun doesn’t end there! On New Year’s Day, The Gulf Stream is featuring a special brunch menu, a build-your-own bloody Mary and mimosa bar, and live music by Alexus Lee. It’s the perfect way to kick off the new year with friends and family.

And if you can’t get enough of The Gulf Stream, don’t worry – the restaurant will be reopening on February 2nd after their annual winter vacation from January 2nd to February 1st. Be sure to stop by and enjoy all that The Gulf Stream has to offer.

The Reef

Get ready for a festive and delicious New Year’s Eve at The Reef! This harborfront restaurant is pulling out all the stops with a special four-course meal featuring truffled burrata, baked stuffed lobster, and more. The Dave Rausch Quartet will provide smooth jazz sounds from 6-10 pm, setting the perfect mood for a night of celebration.

But the fun doesn’t have to stop there – The Reef is also offering outdoor, heated igloos for a unique and cozy experience under the stars. Click here to book your private igloo now and make the most of your New Year’s Eve. Don’t wait – make your reservation now to guarantee your table and join in on the fun. Here’s to a memorable end to 2022 at The Reef!

The Vanderbilt

As the clock approaches midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Vanderbilt in Newport is preparing for a night of celebration. The evening will begin with a four-course dinner featuring fresh New England dishes from Vanderbilt’s expert culinary team, accompanied by live music from Providence-based musician Cameron and his quartet.

At 8pm, guests can move on to the second seating, which will be followed by a special ship’s bell cheer at 11 pm. As the countdown to midnight begins, guests can sip on specialty tipples and champagne. Vanderbilt’s expert beverage team will also be creating a tower of vintage glass coupes at the bar, adding to the festive atmosphere.

As the new year approaches, guests can enjoy sweet treats from the culinary team and toast to the new year with ice-cold champagne and sparklers. The Vanderbilt is the perfect place to ring in 2023, with a lively atmosphere and a stunning setting in the heart of Newport. So, if you want to be a part of this grand celebration, don’t hesitate to call 401-846-6200 for more information and to make a reservation.

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Firehouse Theater: The Bit Players at 8 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm.

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 10 pm.

Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog at 9 pm.

Newport Blues Cafe: He Said She Said at 9 pm.

One Pelham East: The Complaints from 9 pm to 1 am.

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sidney Carbone

The Reef: Dave Rausch Quartet from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm.

Speakeasy: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm.