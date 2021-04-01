Good Morning & Happy April!

First off, just a reminder that today is April 1, a.k.a. April Fools’ Day. Be careful of the pranks out there.

>> In a non-joking matter, today (4/01) is 401Gives Day. 401Gives is Rhode Island’s statewide day of giving and the goal today is to raise at least $1.5 million for nonprofits across the state. As of 6:50 am, more than 2,260 donors have already raised more than $512,000 for 353 organizations across the state. Visitwww.401gives.orgtoday to support your favorite and/or a local nonprofit.

Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation today at noon to talk about and to give an update on 401Gives.Watch here.

>> Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their weekly COVID-19 press briefing today at 1 pm. Watch it live on our website as it happens.

>> Re-Opening Today – Surf Club, Frosty Freez, the Ice Cream Shop at Anna D’s, and the International Tennis Hall Of Fame.

>> Newport Daffodil Days “month” kicks off today.Details here.

>> Easter is this Sunday. If you’re looking to dine-out or grab take-out for Easter Brunch or Dinner, here’s a look at what restaurants are offering –Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Thursday, April 1

~ Happy Birthday today to Kara Montalbano, Ethan Leary, Brian Cunha, Jenn Crellin, and Scott Williams!

Photo bycapturedbycarmen| Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp or @WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here.

Weather Forecast

Today –A chance of showers between 10am and 3pm. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 14 to 16 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until April 1, 04:00 PM EDT

Today –W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NNW 11 to 14 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –NNW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thecurrent water temperature in Newportis42°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 7:11 pm | 12 hours and 44 minutesof sun.

High tide at 11:30 am & 11:58 pm | Low tide at 4:49 am and 4:42 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19 days, 85% lighting.

Things To Do

1 pm – Lecture:A History of Design Emergencieswith The Preservation Society of Newport County

5:30 pm – Lecture:Lazaretto: How One City Used an Unpopular Quarantine Based on Disputed Science to Accommodate Immigrants and Prevent Epidemicswith The Preservation Society of Newport County

7 pm –Virtual Presentation: “State of Antisemitism Today”with Touro Synagogue Foundation

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Middletown

4 pm –Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee

Portsmouth

7 pm –Portsmouth Tree Commission

Tiverton

7 pm –Tiverton Budget Committee

Little Compton

5 pm –Little Compton School Committee

Live on WUN (watch on ourFacebook Pageandwebsite)

12 pm –WATCH: A conversation with Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island (April 1 at 12 pm)

1 pm – Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Health COVID-19 briefing

