Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, will join What’s Up Newp at noon on Thursday, April 1 to talk about 401Gives.

On April 1, Rhode Islanders will have the opportunity to support any of more than 300 local nonprofits when 401Gives, the state’s largest single day of giving, returns.

After exceeding the $1 million mark for the effort’s first-ever year, United Way of Rhode Island has upped the ante, setting a goal to raise $1.5 million for nonprofits across the Ocean State in a span of just 24-hours this year.

