In just a few days, Rhode Islanders will have the opportunity to support any of more than 300 local nonprofits when 401Gives, the state’s largest single day of giving, returns on April 1.

After exceeding the $1 million mark for the effort’s first-ever year, United Way of Rhode Island has upped the ante, setting a goal to raise $1.5 million for nonprofits across the Ocean State in a span of just 24-hours.

“When we launched this new statewide giving campaign one year ago, the pandemic had just begun and I don’t know that anyone could have predicted the ways our nonprofit community would respond to the needs we’ve seen over the past 12 months – and so much of that need still exists,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO in a statement. “Rhode Islanders have been incredibly generous, and 401Gives is a chance to channel that energy into a single day and support the organizations whose work means the most to you.”

Participating in 401Gives is easy, both for Rhode Islanders and local nonprofits alike. For donors, the effort is conducted entirely through the unified online site, 401Gives.org, and via social media. The site allows nonprofits to share their stories and work, and collect donations through the secure fundraising platform, GiveGab. Each participating nonprofit has its own customizable page, to which gifts can directly be made. Donors can also search by organization name, community or zip code, and by cause.

In addition to making the site and fundraising platform available to nonprofits, United Way is also providing digital training and networking opportunities designed to help organizations make the most of their 401Gives campaign.

“This is all about our commitment to building nonprofit resiliency in our state to ensure they have the resources they need to grow, achieve, and sustain their missions,” added Nicolato. “These are organizations doing great work right in our backyards, and when you support them, you’re helping your neighbors and your community.”

401Gives is powered by United Way and supported by lead sponsors Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI and FM Global. Additionally, The Rhode Island Foundation has stepped in to match $50,000 in gifts to help accelerate donations.

To learn more about 401Gives, visit 401Gives.org.