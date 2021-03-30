Carol Leland, 57, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 28, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.

Carol worked as a CNA for Bayada Nursing for many years.

Carol was born, March 31, 1963 in Newport, RI, to the late Vincent DelRoss and Irene (Pasquale) DelRoss. Carol was married to Ernest Leland for 27 years.

Carol is survived by her husband, Ernest, and son, Charles Leland.

Funeral Services and burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Potter League at potterleague.org/donate and Lucy’s Hearth at lucyshearth.org/donate/ .