Historic Wickford, Inc. (HistWick) recently announced that it will be hosting Wickford in Bloom, Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (rain or shine).

This captivating, self-guided tour of Wickford’s most beautiful gardens begins in the center of charming Wickford Village at Updike Park (corner of Brown and Main Streets).

The event allows participants to experience and explore an exemplary selection of 12 aesthetically beautiful gardens of homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets, many with waterfront views. Garden designs vary from cottage-inspired gems to hide-away landscapes abutting the waters of Wickford harbor. The tour passes by the HistWick award-winning historic markers that can further enrich visitor’s experience by offering fascinating information about one of the oldest preserved historic, maritime villages in the country.

Proceeds will support historic preservation in the village and the Wickford Historic Marker project.

Purchase tickets in advance for $25 at the following Wickford Village locations: The Captain’s Table, Green Ink, Spring Pottery, Studio 460, Yes Gallery, Wickford Collection, and Wickford Gourmet Factory Outlet. Ticket purchasers can gain access to gardens on either or both days.

Purchase tickets on the days of the tour for $30, Saturday, June 26, or Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Updike Park where the tour begins.

Wickford in Bloom is sponsored by HistWick, an all-volunteer community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and enhancing the historic and cultural features of Wickford Village. www.HistWick.org.