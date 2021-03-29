Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Make sure you mention that you saw the job position on What’s Up Newp when applying!
Have a job that you’d like to see included in an upcoming job opportunities roundup on What’s Up Newp? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area
- 12 Meter Yacht Charters – Deckhand
- 22 Bowen’s – SERVER @ 22 BOWEN’S
- A Market – Prepared Foods Kitchen
- All American Landscaping – Landscape Foreman
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Marina
- ANR Cleaning Service – P/T COMMERCIAL CLEANER
- Antonio’s Pizza – SERVERS/ HOSTS/ COUNTER HELP
- Applebee’s – Host
- Aquidneck Dental – Part-time dental receptionist
- Arkwear Inc – Retail Sales Associate
- Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Member Experience Ambassador Job
- Blue Plate Diner – Front of House Servers
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
- Bruno Painting – Painter
- Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Wait Staff/Hostess
- Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CCI Utility and Construction Services – Federal Construction Superintendent / QC / SSHO – Naval Stat…
- Chili’s – Bartender
- Christmas Tree Shops – Truck Unloader/Merchandise Processing Associates
- Citizens – Mgr Software Engineering
- Crossmark – CROSSMARK Walmart Retail Merchandiser Part Time – Reader Lin…
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Del’s – Del’s Lemonade
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Domino’s – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- East Ferry Deli – Spring and Summer Counter Help (seasonal)
- EBCAP – Testing Support Specialists
- Embrace Home Loans – Lock Desk Specialist
- Essentials – Retail merchandising and retail sales
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – FOOD SERVICE MANAGER @ FOODLOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Forty 1 North – Restaurant Server
- Gap – Lead – Product Operations
- Gas Lamp Grille – Food Runner
- General Dynamics – Periscope Electro-Optical Repair
- Genesis Healthcare – Unit Manager Director (Full Time)
- Gill Irrigation – Lawn Sprinkler Technician
- Gingy’s Wayne – Part Time Sales Associate
- gnc – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Hawaiian Jim’s – Mobile Food Truck Operator/Server
- Heatherwood Rehab – Scheduler/Central Supply
- Helly Hansen Newport – Key Holder/Lead Sales Associate, Sales Associates, e-Commerce Assistant
- Historic Tours of Newport – Tour Guide/Driver (FT/PT)
- Imalac – Independent Sales Representative – Breastfeeding
- JH Breakell & Co – Sales Associate (FT)
- Jo’s American Bistro – Greeter
- KVH Industries – Python API/Data Developer
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Quality Assurance Testing Coordinator
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Malee’s – Sales Associate
- Michaels – Sales Custom Framing PT
- Miller Scott Holbrook & Jackson – Legal Assistant
- Minuteman Press – Bindery Operator
- NAPA Auto Parts – Hiring (apply within)
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Newport Animal Hospital – Kennel Assistant
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Supervisor
- Newport Country Club – Locker Room Attendant, Bartender
- Newport County Laundry – Laundy Attendant (apply within)
- Newport Vineyards – Brewery Sous Chef, Line cooks, dishwasher, Winery Tasting Room, Brewery, Catering, Food and Beverage Manager
- New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court- Banquet Server
- Oceancliff I & II – Hotel Staff
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Pepper Palace – Retail Sales Associate
- PSI Groups – Financial Service Representative
- Root – CAFE HELP
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
- Safran – Lay Up & Press Operator – 1st Shift – SCM NP
- Saltwater Living & Seashells in Bloom – Retail Sales Associate
- Salve Regina University – Technical Support Specialist – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sherwin-Williams – Sales Associate
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Account Marketing
- Soap and Water Newport – Boutique Sales Associate
- Sonesta – Guest Service Agent
- SRBA – Valet Attendant (seasonal)
- Starbucks – Barista
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal/Part-time)
- The Mooring – SERVER, HOST, BUSSER & FOOD RUNNER @ THE MOORING
- The Nitro Bar – cooks and baristas
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Distribution Center (Warehouse) Driver
- The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Marriott
- TruGreen – General Laborer/Warehouse – Weekly Pay (Warwick, RI)
- Tyler Boe – Sales Associate
- United Parking – Valet Attendant
- US Department of the Navy – LIBRARY TECHNICIAN
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- Wyndham Newport – Front Desk Agent
- Unknown – Automotive Technician $2000 Signing Bonus!
- Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care
- Unknown – EXPERIENCED CARPENTER
- Unknown – gas attendant
- Unknown – Dishwasher/Prep – Full or part time- Days
- Unknown – HOUSEKEEPER needed
- Unknown – Experienced Server Days, Breakfast/Lunch
- Unknown – Retail Program Operator