Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area
  1. 12 Meter Yacht Charters – Deckhand
  2. 22 Bowen’s – SERVER @ 22 BOWEN’S 
  3. A Market – Prepared Foods Kitchen
  4. All American Landscaping – Landscape Foreman
  5. Allied Universal – Security Officer Marina
  6. ANR Cleaning Service – P/T COMMERCIAL CLEANER 
  7. Antonio’s Pizza – SERVERS/ HOSTS/ COUNTER HELP 
  8. Applebee’s – Host
  9. Aquidneck Dental – Part-time dental receptionist
  10. Arkwear Inc – Retail Sales Associate
  11. Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK @ BAR ‘CINO – NEWPORT, RI 
  12. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Member Experience Ambassador Job
  13. Blue Plate Diner – Front of House Servers 
  14. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  15. Bruno Painting – Painter
  16. Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Wait Staff/Hostess
  17. Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  18. CCI Utility and Construction Services – Federal Construction Superintendent / QC / SSHO – Naval Stat…
  19. Chili’s – Bartender
  20. Christmas Tree Shops – Truck Unloader/Merchandise Processing Associates
  21. Citizens – Mgr Software Engineering
  22. Crossmark – CROSSMARK Walmart Retail Merchandiser Part Time – Reader Lin…
  23. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  24. Del’s – Del’s Lemonade
  25. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  26. Domino’s – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
  27. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  28. East Ferry Deli – Spring and Summer Counter Help (seasonal)
  29. EBCAP – Testing Support Specialists
  30. Embrace Home Loans – Lock Desk Specialist
  31. Essentials – Retail merchandising and retail sales
  32. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  33. Foodlove Market – FOOD SERVICE MANAGER @ FOODLOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  34. Forty 1 North – Restaurant Server
  35. Gap – Lead – Product Operations
  36. Gas Lamp Grille – Food Runner
  37. General Dynamics – Periscope Electro-Optical Repair
  38. Genesis Healthcare – Unit Manager Director (Full Time)
  39. Gill Irrigation – Lawn Sprinkler Technician
  40. Gingy’s Wayne – Part Time Sales Associate
  41. gnc – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  42. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Hotel Front Desk Agent
  43. Hawaiian Jim’s – Mobile Food Truck Operator/Server
  44. Heatherwood Rehab – Scheduler/Central Supply
  45. Helly Hansen Newport – Key Holder/Lead Sales Associate, Sales Associates, e-Commerce Assistant
  46. Historic Tours of Newport – Tour Guide/Driver (FT/PT)
  47. Imalac – Independent Sales Representative – Breastfeeding
  48. JH Breakell & Co – Sales Associate (FT)
  49. Jo’s American Bistro – Greeter
  50. KVH Industries – Python API/Data Developer
  51. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Quality Assurance Testing Coordinator
  52. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  53. Malee’s – Sales Associate
  54. Michaels – Sales Custom Framing PT
  55. Miller Scott Holbrook & Jackson – Legal Assistant
  56. Minuteman Press – Bindery Operator
  57. NAPA Auto Parts – Hiring (apply within)
  58. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  59. Newport Animal Hospital – Kennel Assistant
  60. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Supervisor
  61. Newport Country Club – Locker Room Attendant, Bartender
  62. Newport County Laundry – Laundy Attendant (apply within)
  63. Newport Vineyards – Brewery Sous Chef, Line cooks, dishwasher, Winery Tasting Room, Brewery, Catering, Food and Beverage Manager
  64. New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court- Banquet Server
  65. Oceancliff I & II – Hotel Staff
  66. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  67. Pepper Palace – Retail Sales Associate
  68. PSI Groups – Financial Service Representative
  69. Root – CAFE HELP
  70. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  71. Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
  72. Safran – Lay Up & Press Operator – 1st Shift – SCM NP
  73. Saltwater Living & Seashells in Bloom – Retail Sales Associate
  74. Salve Regina University – Technical Support Specialist – Salve Regina University
  75. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  76. Sherwin-Williams – Sales Associate
  77. SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Account Marketing
  78. Soap and Water Newport – Boutique Sales Associate
  79. Sonesta – Guest Service Agent
  80. SRBA – Valet Attendant (seasonal)
  81. Starbucks – Barista
  82. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal/Part-time)
  83. The Mooring – SERVER, HOST, BUSSER & FOOD RUNNER @ THE MOORING
  84. The Nitro Bar – cooks and baristas
  85. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Distribution Center (Warehouse) Driver
  86. The Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
  87. The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
  88. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Marriott
  89. TruGreen – General Laborer/Warehouse – Weekly Pay (Warwick, RI)
  90. Tyler Boe – Sales Associate
  91. United Parking – Valet Attendant
  92. US Department of the Navy – LIBRARY TECHNICIAN
  93. West Marine – Sales Associate
  94. Wyndham Newport – Front Desk Agent
  95. Unknown – Automotive Technician $2000 Signing Bonus! 
  96. Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care 
  97. Unknown – EXPERIENCED CARPENTER
  98. Unknown – gas attendant
  99. Unknown – Dishwasher/Prep – Full or part time- Days 
  100. Unknown – HOUSEKEEPER needed 
  101. Unknown – Experienced Server Days, Breakfast/Lunch 
  102. Unknown – Retail Program Operator 

