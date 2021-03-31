Marie (Toppa) Kerr of Wolcott Avenue in Middletown, RI passed away on March 28th, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Kerr.

Born in Newport, RI she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marianna (Capuano) Toppa and sister of the late Ann Atkins and Anthony Toppa Jr. and Augustine Toppa.

Marie was a graduate of Rogers High School and Salve Regina University, where she received a BS degree in nursing. She was a dedicated nurse, working for the Visiting Nurse Service of Newport and later as a school nurse/teacher in the Middletown Public Schools. During her retirement she worked part time in the Talbots store in Newport and was a committed volunteer for many causes/organizations.

A longtime member of St Mary’s Church in Newport, and a member of the Salve Regina University Alumni Association. She was also a member of the National Education Association, the James L. Maher Center and the Easton’s Point Association of Middletown.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael A. Kerr of Dallas, TX and Stephen S. Kerr and his wife Susan and her two grandchildren Ryan W. Kerr and Rachel W. Kerr of Middletown.

Marie will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and her tenacious will. A dedicated friend, her passion was to help as many people as she could, often surprising those in need with words of comfort or gifts to cheer up their day. She touched countless lives, wanting nothing in return. She had an impeccable sense of style, always dressed to the nines, and was a joy to be around. Known for her practical jokes, Marie’s phenomenal sense humor delighted all. The happiest moments in Marie’s life were the time she spent with her family and the quality time she shared with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in honor of her on Monday, April 5th at St Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to the James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Ave. Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.mahercenter.org/donate.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home