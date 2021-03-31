Gustave White Sotheby’s International  Realty today announced the sale of 357 Gibbs Avenue in Newport.  An impressive colonial-style in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood, the property sold for $2,500,000. The sellers were represented by Rebecca  King of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Alex Thursby of Lila  Delman Real Estate represented the buyers. 

357 Gibbs Avenue, Newport. Photo provided by Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty

Having just undergone an extensive renovation, the main residence was designed with custom finishes. A loft apartment above the garage overlooks a bluestone patio, heated pool, and gardens on the 2/3-acre grounds. 

The sale of this property is the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine area this year  to date. It is one of nine in the $2–3 million range which have sold recently  or is currently pending on Aquidneck Island.

Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave  White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated “Gustave White Sotheby’s  International Realty is pleased to have represented either the sellers and/or  buyers in four of the sales on the island in this price range so far this year.”

