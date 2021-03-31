Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 357 Gibbs Avenue in Newport. An impressive colonial-style in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood, the property sold for $2,500,000. The sellers were represented by Rebecca King of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Alex Thursby of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyers.

357 Gibbs Avenue, Newport. Photo provided by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realt

Having just undergone an extensive renovation, the main residence was designed with custom finishes. A loft apartment above the garage overlooks a bluestone patio, heated pool, and gardens on the 2/3-acre grounds.

357 Gibbs Avenue, Newport. Photo provided by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realt

The sale of this property is the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine area this year to date. It is one of nine in the $2–3 million range which have sold recently or is currently pending on Aquidneck Island.

Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated “Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to have represented either the sellers and/or buyers in four of the sales on the island in this price range so far this year.”