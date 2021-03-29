Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Newport

264 Gibbs Avenue sold for $2,310,000 on March 22. This 4,287 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4.1 baths.

6 Hall Avenue sold for $340,000 on March 25. This 874 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 baths.

16 A Liberty Street sold for $487,000 on March 26. This 1,828 sq. ft home has 4 beds, 2 baths.

23 Mann Avenue #1 sold for $335,000 on March 22. This 1,168 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 baths.

66 Girard Avenue #203 sold for $247,000 on March 26. This 1,471 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

405 Thames Street sold for $11,250 on March 23. This 1,300 sq. ft home (timeshare) has 2 beds and 2 baths.

39 Kingston Avenue sold for $600,825 on March 26. This two-story home spans 2,192 sq. ft.

Middletown

51 Mariner Way sold for $316,900 on March 25. This 1,050 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

37 Shangri La Lane sold for $266,000 on March 24. This 864 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

291 Prospect Avenue sold for $1,280,000 on March 26. This two-story home spans 5,556 sq. ft.

Portsmouth

40 Cutler Court sold for $999,840 on March 26. This 2,875 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

300 Fairview Lane sold for $700,000 on March 26. This 1,944 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

134 Woodland Drive sold for $505,000 on March 23. This 1,829 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

155 Center View Drive sold for $492,000 on March 25. This 1,456 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

73 Cottage Avenue sold for $380,000 on March 25. This 1,206 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

8 Foxboro Avenue sold for $351,000 on March 25. This 1,170 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

020 Warner Avenue sold for $259,000 on March 22. This 696 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

29 Water Street #D3 sold for $829,000 on March 25. This 2,290 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

95 Clinton Avenue sold for $856,500 on March 24. This two-story home spans 6,050 sq. ft.

Tiverton

A home in the Garden Heights neighborhood sold for $300,000 on March 24. This 1,032 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

23 Prospect Street sold for $220,000 on March 26. This 1,177 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

437 Crandall Road sold for $207,500 on March 26. This 1,378 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

6 Red Tail Trail sold for $160,000 on March 26. This 1,512 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

127 Willow Lane sold for $675,000 on March 23. This 1,720 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

13 East View Drive sold for $565,000 on March 27, This 1,300 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.