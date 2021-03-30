Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that special elections are scheduled in four communities across Rhode Island on May 4, 2021:

• Coventry – Town Council, District 4 (one vacant seat)

• South Kingstown – Special Referendum Election, one question totaling $85 million

• West Greenwich – Town Council (one vacant seat)

• Westerly – Special Referendum Election, two questions totaling $13 million

Sunday, April 4 is the deadline to register to vote or update your voter information for each special election. Eligible residents will have three safe and secure options for casting their ballot in these special elections: voting from home with a mail ballot, voting early in-person at town hall, or voting at the polls on May 4.

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot in each special election is Tuesday, April 13. Early in-person voting for each special election runs from Wednesday, April 14 through Monday, May 3. Voters who wish to cast their ballot at the polls on May 4 can find their polling place on Secretary Gorbea’s website.

“Local elections have a tremendous everyday impact on your life and the lives of your friends and family,” said Secretary Gorbea in a statement. “This is your chance to shape part of your community for years to come. I encourage all eligible voters in Coventry, South Kingstown, West Greenwich, and Westerly to register or make sure their voter registration is up to date this week.”

Sample ballots for each special election with candidates and full referenda questions will be posted on vote.ri.gov early next week. Voters can also contact their local board of canvassers for more details on the special election in their community.