The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will run its annual Ton of Love food drive to benefit the food pantry located at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

The Ton of Love begins on April 1st and donations will be accepted throughout the month. This food drive is coordinated by the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee, a group of volunteers who work on behalf of the Chamber on several community engagement initiatives each year. Local businesses throughout the region will serve as collection centers during the drive. The following items are being specifically requested at this time: non-perishable foods, personal care items, dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent, pasta sauce, coffee, hearty soups, and gluten-free foods. Pop-top cans are extremely helpful as they are more user-friendly to those who struggle with a can opener.

Monetary donations and Stop & Shop or Shaw’s gift cards are also welcome. Those who wish to make donations online can do so atmlkccenter.org, by choosing “Hunger Services” and noting “Ton of Love”. Checks and gift cards can be mailed directly to the MLK Center at 20 Marcus Wheatland Blvd. Newport, RI 02840.

Staples of Middletown donated red collection bins which will be located at the following businesses:

Newport:

NPT Sportswear – 8 Marlborough St.

Ranew Salon & Spa- 580 Thames St.

The Barber Shop by Ranew – 580 Thames St.

Natural Creations – 540 Thames St.

People’s Credit Union –43 Memorial Blvd.

Trinity Church – 1 Queen Anne Square

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – 95 Church St.

Innovate Newport: 513 Broadway

Middletown:

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd. (KLR)– 97 John Clarke Rd.

Edward Jones – 790 Aquidneck Ave

Minuteman Press – 687 West Main Rd.

Newport County Computers – 683 West Main Rd.

James L. Maher Center– 906 Aquidneck Ave

AAA – 49 East Main Rd.

BankNewport – 528 West Main Rd.

People’s Credit Union– 858 West Main Rd.

OPT Physical Therapy – 1181 Aquidneck Ave

Train with Jane – 699 Aquidneck Ave

Polo Cleaners – 698 Aquidneck Ave

Balfour Beatty – 8 Constitution Ave

Avid Products– 72 Johnny Cake Hill

Webster Bank – 716 Aquidneck Ave

Portsmouth:

BankNewport – 2628 East Main Rd.

People’s Credit Union– 2537 East Main Rd.

Clements’ Marketplace – 2575 East Main Rd.

Tiverton:

BankNewport – 614 Main Rd.

BankNewport– 1740 Main Rd.

Jamestown:

Jamestown Arts Center – 18 Valley St.

Warwick:

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving: 53 Venturi Ave