Editor’s Note – This story was originally published on November 15, 2015. It has been republished due to its popularity.

Newport has a long history of socialites, presidents, celebrities and famouspeople visiting, filming and sailing in The City By The Sea.

Today we take a look at the living actors, actresses and celebritieswho were born, raised or have ties to Newport, RI…

In no particular order

1 – Mena Suvari

Photo via IMDB

ActressMena Suvari was born in Newport on February 13, 1979.Mena was raised in a home that was built in 1870 and which she and her brothers believed was haunted. They saw several apparitions over the years, all of which she believed were friendly.

Most well known for:American Pie (1999) &American Beauty (1999).

2 – Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch was born on April 8, 1961. He won the very firstSurvivor (2000) and appeared in Another Gay Movie (2006) and on Entertainment Tonight.

3 – Charlie Day

Actor Charlie Day was born in New York City but he spent most of his childhood in Middletown. His mother was a piano teacher at The Pennfield School in Portsmouth and his father is a retired professor of music history and music theory at Salve Regina University.

He is best known for playing Charlie Kelly on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,and for his roles in the films Horrible Bosses (2011), Monsters University (2013), Pacific Rim (2013), The Lego Movie (2014), and Horrible Bosses 2 (2014).

4 – Brett Azar

Brett is from Barrington, RI and went on to URI but spent time in Newport working the door at One Pelham East on Thames Street for several years.

He isknown for Terminator Genisys (2015) where he played a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, Trust Me, I’m a Lifeguard (2014) and Jersey Shore Massacre (2014).

Azar was a contestant on Food Network’s Worst Cooks In America (2019), and has made appearances on The Blacklist and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Most recently, Azar has taken on the role of the Iron Sheik in NBC’s “Young Rock”.

5 – Harry Anderson

Photo via IMDB

Actor and writer Harry Anderson was born on October 14, 1952 in Newport.

Most well known for:Night Court (1984), Dave’s World (1993) and Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme (1990).

6 –Nadia Bjorlin

Photo via IMDB

Actress Nadia Bjorlin was born on August 2, 1980 in Newport.She is the only blood born daughter of the world renowned Swedish conductor and composer Ulf Bjorlin Sr. and his Persian born, Swedish wife Fary.

Most well known for Day Of Our Lives, Redline (2007) and Divorce Invitation (2012).

7 – Joanna Going

ActressJoanna Goingwas born in Washington, D.C. but was raised in Newport. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1981.

Going appeared in soap opera roles in the late 1980s, most notably as Lisa Grady onAnother Worldfrom 1987 to 1989 Recently she has starred in several television films and guest-starred onCSI: Crime Scene Investigation,Criminal Minds, andMad Men. She also appeared oppositeSean Pennin the 2011 filmThe Tree of Life.In 2014, Going starred as First Lady Tricia Walker inHouse of Cards.

8 – Carolos Ragas

Photo via IMDB

Actor and stunt double Carlos Ragas was born on August 5, 1969 in Newport. He is known for his work on The Watch (2012), Bratz (2007) and Foodfight! (2012).

9 –David Patykewich

Photo via IMDB

Actor David Patykewich was born on March 21, 1973 in Newport. He is known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Mansfield Path (2009) and Men in Black II (2002).

10 –Ashley Newbrough

Photo via IMDB

Actress Ashley Newbrough was born on October 13, 1987 in Newport and later moved to Ontario, Canada with her parents, 2 sisters and brother.Her dad, Greg Newbrough, was a captain in the USMC.

Most well known for Privileged (2008), Love Under the Stars (2015) and Even the Brave (2011).

11 – Alan Francis

Photo via IMDB

Alan Francis was born on July 17, 1964 in Newport as Alan Francis Sullivan. He is known for his work on Thirteen Days (2000), HJR 8 (2008) Meet The Parents (2000) and Hungry (2015).

12 – Nicolas Cage

In August 2007, Cage purchased “Grey Craig”, a 24,000-square-foot brick-and-stone country manor in Middletownfor $15.7 million.The sale ranked among the state of Rhode Island’s most expensive residential purchases until eclipsed that same year, 2007, by the $17.15 million sale of the Miramar mansion on Bellevue Avenue in Newport.

Cage sold the home in April 2011 for a reported $6.2 millionto a Massachusetts couple, an entire $9.5 Million less than the original asking price.

13 – Mike Lombardi

photo via IMDB

Actor Mike Lombardiis a graduate of Salve Regina University.He is best known for his role in the television series Rescue Me, as firefighter Mike Silletti.Aside from Rescue Me, Lombardi’s credits include guest stars on CSI: Miami, Six Degrees, and The Job.

14.Daniel Cosgrove (Van Wilder, Billions, Beverly Hills 90210, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives, etc) attended Salve Regina from 1989-1991. Played Rugby and Lacrosse.

15.David Goldsmith (Models Inc, Hop, Rush Hour 3, Beverly Hills Chihuahua) attended Salve Regina from 89-92. Played Lacrosse.

16.Kristina Hughes (Green River, Old School – nude girl who jumps out of Mitch & Heidi’s closet) also attended Salve Regina.

17.Betty Hutton (Incendiary Blonde, The Stork Club, Cross My Heart, The Perils of Pauline, Dream Girl, Red, Hot and Blue, Annie Get Your Gun, Let’s Dance, The Greatest Show on Earth, Somebody Loves Me, Spring Reunion) earned a Master’s Degree in Psychology at Salve Regina in the early 90s, where she befriended Kristen Hersh (Throwing Muses). Hersh wrote the song Elizabeth June about Betty Hutton.