Life-long local, Mr. Joseph Antone, Jr., age 66, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away mid-afternoon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his Kingston Avenue residence. He was born on June 29, 1954 at Newport Hospital to father, Joseph Antone, Sr. and mother, Mary Lou (Gonsalves) Antone.

Antone graduated from Rogers High School in 1972. He was a recently retired Finish Painter for Smyth Painting Company. Antone was loved by many. He was selfless and provided help and guidance to those in need. After a short battle with cancer Antone was called home on Tuesday while surrounded by his loved ones.

Joseph married Candis (Johnson) Antone of Newport, Rhode Island, on September 20, 1975 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Antone, Sr. and his sister, Cynthia Oliveira. He is survived by his mother and siblings, Brenda Boyd, James Antone, Cathleen Fontes and Susan Antone, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph will be extremely missed by his wife and three children, Aleta Antone, Joseph J. Antone and Alyse Antone Smyth, and his son-in-law, Douglas Smyth. He was an amazing Papa and will be missed by his grandchildren, Colin, Justice, James, Angelo, Kaden, Amalya, Jordan, Micah, Mahlia, Alaya, and great-granddaughter, Natalya.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 4PM to 7PM at Memorial Funeral Home, in Newport. A Memorial Mass for Mr. Joseph Antone, Jr. will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Church on Broadway in Newport. Mass will be followed by a repass from 11AM to 2PM at Vasco Da Gama at 15 Fenner Avenue, in Newport.

