Newport County restaurants are offering a wide variety of dining options and opportunities for Easter this year, which is Sunday, April 4.

All descriptions and info have been provided by restaurants or were available on their website. Please assume that reservations are required at all restaurants and that takeout meals require pre-ordering well in advance.

Easter Brunch at Newport Vineyards

Celebrate the holiday with flights and fare from Newport Vineyards. Crafted by our Executive Chef Andy Teixeira and his culinary cru, the menu will highlight the flavors of the season, accompanied by our estate grown wine and fresh Taproot beer. Be sure to check out the Marketplace after your meal for treats to take home.

CLICK HERE FOR MENU

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE

Easter Sunday at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking

Savor beautifully presented New-England-inspired dishes, sourced through cultivated relationships with area farmers and purveyors. A Newport tradition quite like nothing else, Easter Sunday at One Bellevue includes a prefix 4-course menu. Adults: $78, Children $32 (between the ages of 4-12). Join us for a tradition like no other, Easter Sunday at One Bellevue.

See the menu / reserve now.

Easter Brunch at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Enjoy Easter Brunch at The Chanler – Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski and his team have created a three-course prix fixe menu inspired by seasonal ingredients combined with classic Easter dishes. Celebrate with ocean views, opulent charm and a live jazz trio for an ideal setting for sharing the afternoon with loved ones from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. See full menu herewhich includes specialty items including a Spring Pea Soup, Wagyu Ribeye, Rum Ham and Chilled Newport Lobster.

Three-course tasting menu available for $85 per person

A children’s menu is available for $35 per child (Ages 10 and under)

See the menu here

Easter At The White Horse Tavern

Spend Easter Sunday at the historic White Horse Tavern. Easter specials include smoke trout deviled eggs, waygu beef tartare, crab cake benedict,, and roasted leg of lamb.

See the menu here

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort

Let Johnny’s do all the work this Easter Sunday. Their famous Easter Buffet returns with seatings between 10:30 am – 3 pm. $29.95 per person/$15.95 for children (complimentary coffee).

See The Menu/Make A Reservation

Easter at Newport Restaurant Group

Newport Restaurant Group restaurants will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 4th with in-house menu specials as well as family-style dinners for take-out.

The Mooring will offer its full menu plus holiday specials as well as a three-course family meal for four for takeout from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The family meal is $125.00 plus tax and gratuity and includes dinner rolls and whipped butter; a Garden Salad: mixed lettuces, cucumber, tomato, radishes, sliced hard-boiled egg, and herbed buttermilk dressing; Baked Ham with a spiced brown sugar-citrus glaze and served with herb roasted fingerling potatoes, pearl onions, sautéed green beans & baby carrots with compound butter; four jumbo Carrot Cake Cupcakes filled with brandied raisin jam and topped with cream cheese buttercream and candied walnuts; and a bottle of red or white wine. Orders must be placed by noon on April 1st. To place an order or make a reservation, please visit www.mooringrestaurant.com or call 401-846-2260.

22 Bowen’s will offer its full dinner menu plus holiday specials from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Menu additions will include Jonah Crab with spring pea salad, mustard dill cream, and crostini; Braised Lamb Shank with creamy polenta, roasted root vegetables, red wine jus,and mint yogurt sauce; Halibut with fingerling potatoes, asparagus, grape tomatoes, olive crumb, and yellow tomato beurre blanc; and for dessert, Carrot Cake with pineapple curd, cream cheese icing, cardamom caramel, candied pecan crumb, and vanilla ice cream. For reservations, please call 401-841-8884.

The Boat House will serve its full menu with holiday specials, also available for take-out, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. To make a reservation or place an order, please call 401-624-6300.

Iron Works will feature holiday specials in addition to Iron Works favorites from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Specials include Short Rib Hash: fried egg, potatoes, pulled short rib, peppers, onions, asparagus, scallion, pea greens, and smoked tomato Aleppo aioli with sourdough; a Breakfast Sandwich with fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, baby arugula, brown butter béarnaise, and crispy Spanish potatoes on a griddled English muffin; Shrimp and Grits: cheddar grits, bacon, onion, charred peppers, brown butter, and baby greens; Roasted Carrot Curry Soup with crème fraiche, crispy parsnip, and toasted hazelnuts; Burrata with tomato compote, baby arugula, crispy pancetta, aged balsamic glaze, toasted hazelnuts, and sourdough; Braised Moroccan Lamb Shank with toasted pistachio couscous, braised vegetables, pomegranate, and mint gremolata; Baked Ham with golden raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, and roasted vegetables; and Lobster Tagliatelle: butter poached lobster, roasted oyster mushrooms and shallots, asparagus, and fresh herb brown butter. To make a reservation, please call 401-739-5111.

Waterman Grille will offer a special Easter menu from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dishes include the Waterman Salad with Jeffery’s baby greens, shaved vegetables, sunflower seeds, lemon-thyme vinaigrette; Endive & Arugula Salad with pear, toasted walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, sherry vinaigrette; Smoked Salmon with a toasted everything bagel, dill-horseradish cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled shallots, capers; Eggs Benedict: two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise, and hash browns or mixed organic greens; Challah French Toast with Nutella, granola, and banana; the East Side Omelet with spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese, and hash browns or mixed organic greens; a Roasted Lamb Rack with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and rosemary lamb jus; and pan-seared Salmon with black lentils, spinach, lemon-coriander emulsion. For reservations, please call 401-521-9229.

Trio will feature a three-course prix fixe menu in addition to its regular menu on Easter Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The cost is $45.00 plus tax and gratuity and is available for dine-in or take-out. To make a reservation or to place an order, please call 401-792-4333. The prix fixe menu begins with a choice of Spring Beet Salad with roasted and cured beets, goat cheese, pea greens, arugula, red onion, blood orange, toasted almonds, and orange buttermilk dressing or Cream of Mushroom Soup with sherry, tarragon, and white truffle oil. A choice of entrées will feature pan-seared Halibut with spring vegetable succotash, corn-basil puree, and crispy leeks or Braised Short Ribs with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, braising jus, and gremolata. Dessert will feature Carrot Cake with sweet cream cheese and candied walnuts.

Avvio in Cranston, Bar’ Cino and La Vecina in Newport, and Hemenway’s in Providence will be serving their full menus during regular business hours.

Did we miss something? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.