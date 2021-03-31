Garnett A. Ashley, 81, of Exeter, passed away on March 30, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Gary Ashley.

Garnett was born in Newport, RI to the late William Randall and Gertrude Francis.

Garnett worked for several assembly companies and retired from APC in West Kingston. After retirement she enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Garnett was loved by everyone who met her.

Garnett is survived by her husband Gary Ashley, her children, Arthur Potts and wife Leslie, Lisa King and husband Jim, Theresa Segerson and husband John, and William Ashley. She also leaves eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, Sheila Somerford and husband Ed, and a brother, Richard McMahon.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Potts, and her brother, Jimmy McMahon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.