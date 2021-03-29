Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 115 Pelham Street. The property recently sold for $4,550,000.  

The seller was represented by Chris West, Broker/Owner of Gustave White  Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyer was represented by Annamarie  Ringheim, Broker Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Swinburne” is an elegant Greek  Revival home once owned by 19th-century Rhode Island State Legislator and  Mayor of Newport, William Swinburne. The property, c1860, has undergone  exquisite renovations offering modern amenities. Located on a sought-after  street in the picturesque Historic Hill neighborhood.

According to data available from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing  Service, the sale of 115 Pelham Street is the second-highest sale in Newport County this year. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty also  represented the sellers of the highest sale in Newport County thus far this  year at $6.5 million.

Photos provided by Gustave White Sotheby’s International .Realty

