Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

⚓ What’sUpNewp is excited to kick off the 2024 season of our “WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation with” series this month.

Each week in 2024, What’sUpNewp will host a live virtual video conversation, giving readers an opportunity to hear directly from newsmakers and an opportunity to ask them direct questions.

First, Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one conversation at 4 pm on Monday, January 8. Mayor Xay will join What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and take your questions on Newport, including what’s going on at Easton’s Beach, the Rogers High School construction project, and more. Read More

🏫 Newport City Council and Newport School Committee members will get together for a joint City Council and School Committee Workshop this evening. According to a notice of the workshop provided by the City Clerk, the workshop’s focus will be “student data presentation.” Read More

🎬 On Tuesday, Island Cinemas announced that it will permanently close later this month, marking the end of more than thirty years of business in Middletown. Newport Pickleball will replace the multi-cinema with “a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor entertainment hub featuring 11 dedicated Pickleball courts, a private event space, a lounge, and a bar”. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 31. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: NW wind around 7 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:29 am & 12:34 pm | Low tide at 5:54 am & 6:10 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.1 days, 61% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, School Building Committee at 4 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

