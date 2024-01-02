The Tiverton Public Library and Arts Council have announced a new series of Art House Movie Nights featuring a selection of contemporary films and documentaries.

This free, open event will take place on the third Tuesday of every month, starting January 16, at 6 pm, at the library located at 34 Roosevelt Avenue in Tiverton.

The series begins with a screening of the film Georgia O’Keeffe (2009; Not Rated; 1h, 29m), followed by a discussion of the artist’s life and career. Georgia O’Keeffe was an American artist whose tumultuous relationship with her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, was documented in the film. The film follows Georgia’s search for solace amid a deteriorating relationship, and eventually her own voice, in the New Mexico landscape.

Popcorn and drinks will be offered during the event.

The Tiverton Public Library and Arts Council was established to enhance the quality of life for Tiverton residents through art and creativity. The Art House Movie Nights series aims to allow residents to engage with creativity and self-expression through various programs, services, and collections.

The series is open to all ages and is a great way to experience art and creativity in a fun and engaging way. So mark your calendars and head to the Tiverton Public Library on 34 Roosevelt Avenue every third Tuesday of the month to catch the latest Art House Movie Night.

